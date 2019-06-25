Come clean on Bosasa or it’ll end your Presidency, Ramaphosa told
Julius Malema issued a warning to President Cyril Ramaphosa during the Sona debate, saying the Bosasa issue could end his Presidency should he not come clean.
CAPE TOWN – Members of opposition parties have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to come clean on his Bosasa dealings.
Members of Parliament were in a joint sitting in the National Assembly, debating Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).
They criticised Ramaphosa’s speech as uninspiring while calling for an investigation into his Bosasa dealings.
Opposition MPs were not the only ones wanting answers from Ramaphosa on Bosasa.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was also probing allegations of money laundering in relation to the R500,000 donation paid to Ramaphosa’s African National Congress presidential campaign.
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane was the first one to call for the matter to be investigated by a parliamentary committee.
“Let’s allow the president to do her job and table the report into allegations into Bosasa. Let’s set up a parliamentary ad hoc committee where you can come to give your version of the story and let’s stop delaying.”
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema issued a warning to Ramaphosa, saying the Bosasa issue could end his Presidency should he not come clean.
“Your people have elected you democratically, but if you’re going to come across as being a constitutional delinquent, we’d be left with no option but to engage in an impeachment process against you.”
The issue of making train services safer and more efficient also came up during the debate.
Maimane said instead of building new bullet trains, government should rather fix and protect the current trains available and give them to provinces to run.
Malema added: “You said nothing about transport to a point where your minister of transport became so frustrated and he had to quote you on your dream of a bullet train because he couldn’t find anything.”
Ramaphosa was expected to respond to the issue when delivers his reply to the debate on Wednesday.
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate Sona
Popular in Politics
-
Jacob Zuma will appear at state capture inquiry, but may not testify
-
WATCH LIVE: SA needs concrete action, not dreams - Maimane
-
Nobody has a right to make death threats, says ANC on Hofmeyr
-
DA still hopeful in Mkhwebane's probe into Ramaphosa campaign donation
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Yes, we must dare to dream
-
MPs to dissect Ramaphosa's Sona
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.