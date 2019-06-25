Come clean on Bosasa or it’ll end your Presidency, Ramaphosa told

Julius Malema issued a warning to President Cyril Ramaphosa during the Sona debate, saying the Bosasa issue could end his Presidency should he not come clean.

CAPE TOWN – Members of opposition parties have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to come clean on his Bosasa dealings.

Members of Parliament were in a joint sitting in the National Assembly, debating Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).

They criticised Ramaphosa’s speech as uninspiring while calling for an investigation into his Bosasa dealings.

Opposition MPs were not the only ones wanting answers from Ramaphosa on Bosasa.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was also probing allegations of money laundering in relation to the R500,000 donation paid to Ramaphosa’s African National Congress presidential campaign.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane was the first one to call for the matter to be investigated by a parliamentary committee.

“Let’s allow the president to do her job and table the report into allegations into Bosasa. Let’s set up a parliamentary ad hoc committee where you can come to give your version of the story and let’s stop delaying.”

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema issued a warning to Ramaphosa, saying the Bosasa issue could end his Presidency should he not come clean.

“Your people have elected you democratically, but if you’re going to come across as being a constitutional delinquent, we’d be left with no option but to engage in an impeachment process against you.”

The issue of making train services safer and more efficient also came up during the debate.

Maimane said instead of building new bullet trains, government should rather fix and protect the current trains available and give them to provinces to run.

Malema added: “You said nothing about transport to a point where your minister of transport became so frustrated and he had to quote you on your dream of a bullet train because he couldn’t find anything.”

Ramaphosa was expected to respond to the issue when delivers his reply to the debate on Wednesday.

WATCH LIVE: MPs debate Sona