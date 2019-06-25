View all in Latest
Celine Dion opens up on losing late husband René Angélil

Celine Dion took three years to find the 'passion to keep going' after René Angélil's death.

Celine Dion performs at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on 3 October 2017. Picture: @celinedion.
Celine Dion performs at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on 3 October 2017. Picture: @celinedion.
one hour ago

LONDON - Celine Dion confessed it took "roughly three years" to find the "force and energy" to carry on after her late husband René Angélil passed away.

The artist will soon embark on her Courage tour, which will be her first since losing her late husband in January 2016, and the 51-year-old songstress has confessed it took her a long time to find the "force and energy" to carry on after he passed away.

Speaking to Extra, she said: "I would say roughly three years, for me to have for example the passion to keep going and the force and the energy."

The Power Of Love singer - who has 18-year-old Rene-Charles and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with Angélil admitted that her children are "her strength" and she loves to have them with her.

She said: "They were my strength, they're all home schooled ,I have them they're with me."

As for her upcoming tour, Dion believes it's going to be "spectacular" and insisted that there is "no age" for anybody who wants to achieve a goal and feels everyone should have the " courage and the will and the guts" to achieve their dreams.

She said: "I think it's gonna be a very spectacular album If I may say and the tour very exciting.

"There's no age to start something a project, a dream, everybody should have the courage and the will and the guts to say let me start something I'll give it a try."

The Because You Loved Me hitmaker added that she knows her late husband is "with her" and says she and her children see him in the "stars".

She said: "We sleep tight at night and we see stars and I know Rene is with me."

