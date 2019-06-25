View all in Latest
ANC 'won’t entertain' calls for Zindzi Mandela to be recalled

The party's Pule Mabe made the comments on Monday after laying a criminal complaint against controversial Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr.

Zindzi Mandela. Picture: @ZindziMandela/Twitter.
Zindzi Mandela. Picture: @ZindziMandela/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) said it would not be entertaining calls for South Africa's ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela to be recalled.

The party's Pule Mabe made the comments on Monday after laying a criminal complaint against controversial Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr.

The move followed a tweet Hofmeyr posted last week which was addressed to Mandela and the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Phumzile van Damme.

In the post, Hofmeyr said: "When you come to take our lives and land, you will die."

Mandela's comments sparked widespread outrage after she tweeted that apartheid apologists' time was over and that they would not rule again.

The Freedom Front Plus and the DA made calls for Mandela to be removed following her remarks.

And now former President Thabo Mbeki also said action must be taken.

Mabe said Mbeki was not speaking on behalf of the party.

“We’re not here to promote or speak against the sentiments of anyone, whether they’re former leaders of the ANC or not. Here we’re opening a case; former President Mbeki was expressing his own views.”

Mabe said the decision on whether to recall Mandela would be left in the hands of International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor.

