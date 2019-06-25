ANC weighs in on WC SAPS internal divisions

The party said while murders in gang-stricken communities were rising, police were fighting each other.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has weighed in on internal divisions within the Western Cape police service.

The party said on Tuesday while murders in gang-stricken communities were rising, police were fighting each other.

But some of those directly involved in the fighting were close to the ANC.

A failed operation by the Western Cape's anti-gang unit lifted the lid on the internal divisions within the police.

The ANC's Cameron Dugmore said although the problems were historic, officers should set their differences aside.

“For as long as this issue is not resolved and this conflict continues, at the end of the day, it impacts on our ability to keep our communities safe. It is an absolute priority for us. But ultimately, we are hoping that Minister Cele will intervene.”

At the centre of this now open spat, was Andre Lincoln, the commander of the anti-gang unit.

Lincoln, who was seen as someone close to the ANC given his struggle credentials, asked the provincial commissioner to immediately remove two colonels and a brigadier for their involvement in planning the operation. He did not sanction the Samora Machel raid that led to six officers being wounded in a shoot-out.

Police said the investigation would continue.