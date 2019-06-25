ANC MPs defend Ramaphosa’s dreams of modern city, bullet trains
Members were debating Thursday's State of the Nation Address in a joint sitting in the National Assembly on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) MPs have defended President Cyril Ramaphosa's dream of creating a modern city and his other ambitious plans.
Members were debating Thursday's State of the Nation Address in a joint sitting in the National Assembly on Tuesday.
Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, defended Ramaphosa’s dream of a new city and a bullet train, reminding the House it was dreamers who gathered in Mangaung in 1912 to form the ANC.
He said the president’s vision was no different to that of the party’s founders.
“It was the dreamers who gathered in Mangaung in 1912 and formed an organisation that would weight a resistance struggle against colonial and apartheid oppression informed by a dream of a free South Africa.”
The ANC’s Yunus Carrim also came out in defence of the speech, saying it provided a vision for the country.
“In part, this underpins the Sona. It is meant to convey a vision, especially the first of the Sonas in a new term of Parliament.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
