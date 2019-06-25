22,000 more jobs recorded in first quarter of 2019 – Stats SA

The last Labour Force Survey produced by Stats SA rated the country’s unemployment rate at 27.1% following a 0.4% decrease in the fourth quarter of 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa said the country’s non-agricultural formal sector employment grew by 22,000 jobs in the first quarter of this year.

The latest quarterly employment statistics bulletin also showed that total employment increased by 76,000 jobs or 0.8% in March this year as compared to the same period in 2018.

As the sixth administration put together its plan to tackle the country’s unemployment rate, data released by Stats SA showed that the total number of employed people increased from 10,152,000 jobs in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 10,174,000 jobs in the first quarter of this year.

Over 1 million of these were part-time jobs.

The biggest rise was recorded in the community services industry, with an increase of 19,000 part-time jobs, while mining and quarrying accounted for 6,000 and manufacturing 5,000 jobs.

The distressed construction industry which received special attention as a priority sector in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of The Nation Address last week was continuing to shed jobs, declining by 1,000.

Details of the quarterly employment statistics bulletin did not include the official employment rate.