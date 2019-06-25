22,000 more jobs recorded in first quarter of 2019 – Stats SA
The last Labour Force Survey produced by Stats SA rated the country’s unemployment rate at 27.1% following a 0.4% decrease in the fourth quarter of 2018.
JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa said the country’s non-agricultural formal sector employment grew by 22,000 jobs in the first quarter of this year.
The latest quarterly employment statistics bulletin also showed that total employment increased by 76,000 jobs or 0.8% in March this year as compared to the same period in 2018.
The last Labour Force Survey produced by Stats SA rated the country’s unemployment rate at 27.1% following a 0.4% decrease in the fourth quarter of 2018.
As the sixth administration put together its plan to tackle the country’s unemployment rate, data released by Stats SA showed that the total number of employed people increased from 10,152,000 jobs in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 10,174,000 jobs in the first quarter of this year.
Over 1 million of these were part-time jobs.
The biggest rise was recorded in the community services industry, with an increase of 19,000 part-time jobs, while mining and quarrying accounted for 6,000 and manufacturing 5,000 jobs.
The distressed construction industry which received special attention as a priority sector in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of The Nation Address last week was continuing to shed jobs, declining by 1,000.
Details of the quarterly employment statistics bulletin did not include the official employment rate.
Popular in Business
-
Investec staff get unlimited leave days & flexible work attire
-
Denel employees to get 85% of their salaries this month
-
EXCLUSIVE: Lesotho's wool, mohair farmers are killing themselves - Prince Seeiso
-
FedEx misses delivery of Huawei package to US
-
Suspended CEO Matshepo More to continue testimony at PIC inquiry
-
BMW vows to rev up electric car rollout
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.