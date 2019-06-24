Zimbabwe wants ivory ban lifted so it can sell $600-mln stockpile
President Mnangagwa said selling the elephant tusks and rhino horns would enable the impoverished nation to fund conservation efforts for 20 years.
HARARE - Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa opened a UN wildlife summit on Monday with a call to lift the global ivory trade ban so that the country can sell $600 million of stockpiled tusks.
Mnangagwa said selling the elephant tusks and rhino horns would enable the impoverished nation to fund conservation efforts for 20 years.
Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and Zambia have all cited the growing number of elephants in some areas in their bid to have the ban relaxed, angering many conservationists.
Opening the UNEP wildlife economy summit in Victoria Falls, Mnangagwa called "for the free trade in hunting products as these can have an important impact on national and local economies."
"Currently Zimbabwe has about $600 million worth of ivory and rhino horns stocked - most of which is from natural attrition of those animals.
"The revenue would suffice to finance our operational conservation efforts for the next two decades."
The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), which prohibits the sale of ivory, is under pressure from southern African countries that have seen growing elephant numbers.
But over the past decade, the population of elephants across Africa has fallen by about 111,000 to 415,000, largely due to poaching, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Botswana recently sparked controversy by lifting its ban on hunting, saying the move would help control a booming elephant population that was damaging farmers' livelihoods.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe declares interim RTGS dollar its sole legal currency
-
'Poverty is no excuse': Auma Obama aims to empower youth in Africa
-
Armed robbers get away with 500 loaves of bread in Zim - state media
-
15 killed in two 'terrorist' attacks on Burkina villages - minister
-
Ethiopia's army chief, 3 others killed in failed regional coup
-
MDC announces new appointments to top leadership
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.