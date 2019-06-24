Violence against children condemned after father hanged two girls

It's understood the father of the girls, aged between five and eight, had a domestic dispute with the children's mother.

JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo’s acting police commissioner Jan Scheepers has condemned the continuing violent crimes against children in the province.

This after a man killed his two children before hanging himself in Polokwane at the weekend.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe said: “It’s alleged a 38-year-old man hanged his two children and later he was also found hanged. Police investigations are still continuing.”

Police said the children had been visiting the man for school holidays in Mankweng.