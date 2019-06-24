-
Violence against children condemned after father hanged two girls
It's understood the father of the girls, aged between five and eight, had a domestic dispute with the children's mother.
JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo’s acting police commissioner Jan Scheepers has condemned the continuing violent crimes against children in the province.
This after a man killed his two children before hanging himself in Polokwane at the weekend.
It's understood the father of the girls, aged between five and eight, had a domestic dispute with the children's mother.
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe said: “It’s alleged a 38-year-old man hanged his two children and later he was also found hanged. Police investigations are still continuing.”
Police said the children had been visiting the man for school holidays in Mankweng.
Timeline
-
Woodstock orphanage accused of abuse, 17 children removed12 days ago
-
Over 270 abused children treated at Red Cross hospital this year18 days ago
-
Man accused of toddler Orderick Lucas's murder to face judgment in June25 days ago
-
EC man (48) gets double life sentence for raping daughter39 days ago
