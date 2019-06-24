Unions opposed to MultiChoice planned job cuts
MultiChoice said it would start Section 189 consultation processes with over 2,000 employees at its call centres and walk-in services over the next two months.
JOHANNESBURG – Some unions representing workers at MultiChoice said they strongly opposed the pay-TV operator's plans to cut more than 2,000 jobs.
The company announced last week it would begin a consultation process as it could no longer avoid restructuring the business and it needed to adapt to changing trends in the market.
The Information Communication Technology Union's Thabang Mothelo said they were against this move by MultiChoice.
“The union is completely opposed to the idea of retrenching. We’re saying this lacks sense, MultiChoice announced that it has made R18 billion on 18 June and only five days later, they announce that they are laying off 2,000 employees.”
The union has accused MultiChoice of failing to inform them of its plans but the company was expected to meet with ICTU on Monday morning.
This came after the company warned last year that it might have to cut jobs as its customers abandoned call centres and other traditional contact centres for digital services.
Many argued the replacement of manual labour by technology and digital services had been a long time coming.
At the same time, Cosatu warned in its reaction to the State of the Nation Address, saying it was not convinced that business and the government were properly preparing for the opportunities and dangers of the fourth industrial revolution on jobs.
It criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to locate the presidential 4th industrial revolution commission in the department of communication, saying this was not a comprehensive plan for the entire economy and society as needed.
