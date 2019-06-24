Two vehicles torched during Philippi protest
Stock road, Govan Mbeki Road and Rochester Road have been closed.
CAPE TOWN – Two vehicles have been torched during a protest in Philippi on Monday morning.
Stock Road, Govan Mbeki Road and Rochester Road have been closed.
It's unclear at this stage what has led to the protest.
#PhilippiProtest CoCT Fire and Rescue officials have confirmed a bus has been torched during a protest in Philippi this morning. Law enforcement officers are currently on scene. Stock Rd,Govan Mbeki RD and Rochester Rd are closed. #ProtestAction pic.twitter.com/vM0kzwrn81— RIOT & ATTACK info SA (@RiotAndAttackSA) June 24, 2019
#PhilippiProtest CoCT Fire and Rescue officials have confirmed a bus has been torched during a protest in Philippi this morning. Law enforcement officers are currently on scene. Stock Rd,Govan Mbeki RD and Rochester Rd are closed. SF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 24, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Confusion on scope of Public Protector probe into CR17 campaign donation
-
Soweto residents' electricity bill surpasses R18 billion
-
Taxi crash on M1 kills one person
-
Unions opposed to MultiChoice planned job cuts
-
‘Alarming issues’ already discovered amid Alex Renewal Project probe
-
Rand Water's planned maintenance on major pipeline gets under way
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.