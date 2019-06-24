Two vehicles torched during Philippi protest

Stock road, Govan Mbeki Road and Rochester Road have been closed.

CAPE TOWN – Two vehicles have been torched during a protest in Philippi on Monday morning.

It's unclear at this stage what has led to the protest.

#PhilippiProtest CoCT Fire and Rescue officials have confirmed a bus has been torched during a protest in Philippi this morning. Law enforcement officers are currently on scene. Stock Rd,Govan Mbeki RD and Rochester Rd are closed. #ProtestAction pic.twitter.com/vM0kzwrn81 — RIOT & ATTACK info SA (@RiotAndAttackSA) June 24, 2019