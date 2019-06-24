View all in Latest
Two vehicles torched during Philippi protest

Stock road, Govan Mbeki Road and Rochester Road have been closed.

FILE: A Golden Arrow Bus was torched during protests in Philippi on 12 June 2019. Picture: 1Second CPT-Daily Security Alerts Facebook page.
FILE: A Golden Arrow Bus was torched during protests in Philippi on 12 June 2019. Picture: 1Second CPT-Daily Security Alerts Facebook page.
51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Two vehicles have been torched during a protest in Philippi on Monday morning.

Stock Road, Govan Mbeki Road and Rochester Road have been closed.

It's unclear at this stage what has led to the protest.

