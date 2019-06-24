-
Thief leaves a trail, gets arrested as stolen phone rings under his bed
The 23-year-old robbed two homes and made off with valuable items including two watches and a cellphone.
CAPE TOWN - A missed call on a cellphone has led police to a suspected thief who targeted two homes in Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.
The 23-year-old robbed two homes and made off with valuable items including two watches and a cellphone.
He, however, made a mistake and left a trail that led cops to his home.
The police's Khaya Tonjeni said when they got there, they dialled the number of the stolen phone and it rang.
“Upon arrival at the house, they found him lying in bed and when police dialled the number of the missing cellphone, it rang from underneath the mattress he was lying on. Upon further search, two stolen watches and a cellphone were found in possession of the suspect.”
He was expected to appear in court on Monday.
Popular in Local
