Thief leaves a trail, gets arrested as stolen phone rings under his bed

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Thief leaves a trail, gets arrested as stolen phone rings under his bed

The 23-year-old robbed two homes and made off with valuable items including two watches and a cellphone.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A missed call on a cellphone has led police to a suspected thief who targeted two homes in Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

The 23-year-old robbed two homes and made off with valuable items including two watches and a cellphone.

He, however, made a mistake and left a trail that led cops to his home.

The police's Khaya Tonjeni said when they got there, they dialled the number of the stolen phone and it rang.

“Upon arrival at the house, they found him lying in bed and when police dialled the number of the missing cellphone, it rang from underneath the mattress he was lying on. Upon further search, two stolen watches and a cellphone were found in possession of the suspect.”

He was expected to appear in court on Monday.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA