Taxi crash on M1 kills one person

Several others were injured when the taxi overturned near the Glenhove off-ramp, in Houghton, on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Emergency officials were on the scene of a taxi crash on the M1 highway where one person has died.

Several others were injured when the taxi overturned near the Glenhove off-ramp, in Houghton, on Monday morning.

That off-ramp has been closed to traffic.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Wayne Minnaar said: “Many of the injured passengers were taken to various hospitals and one female passenger has died on the scene. The driver will be charged with reckless and negligent driving as well as culpable homicide.”