Suspended PIC CEO denies interference with commission
Matshepo More's testimony got off to a slow start this morning, with commissioners questioning her on her role at the PIC, its memorandums of incorporation and the power dynamics during her time.
JOHANNESBURG - Suspended acting CEO of the Public Investment Corporation, Matshepo More, has categorically denied having interfered in the work of the commission into the PIC.
More took the stand on Monday at the inquiry into impropriety at the PIC.
She was appointed acting CEO at the end of the last year after her controversial predecessor Dan Matjila was sacked.
Her stint was short lived, however, as she was suspended in March this year.
More's testimony got off to a slow start this morning, with commissioners questioning her on her role at the PIC, its memorandums of incorporation and the power dynamics during her time.
She listed for the commission the specific areas her testimony would cover and chief of these is the allegations that she interfered with the work of the commission.
“I categorically deny that I have done anything that interfered with or has the effect of interfering with the work of the commission.”
She sought to outline what happened before she was placed on precautionary suspension.
“On 8 March 2019 Ms Lindiwe Dlamini, acting executive head of legal, and I reported to the board of directors of the PIC that there were some staff members who indicated that the investigators of the commission requested them to provide statements in MS Word and that they were not comfortable with this request.”
More said all she did was propose to the board to appoint an external legal firm to assist employees on a voluntary basis in preparing their statements for the commission.
Popular in Local
-
Soweto residents' electricity bill surpasses R18 billion
-
Confusion on scope of Public Protector probe into CR17 campaign donation
-
Unions opposed to MultiChoice planned job cuts
-
Taxi crash on M1 kills one person
-
'Life is shorter than you think,' says Franschhoek Pass rock fall survivor
-
Violence against children condemned after father hanged two girls
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.