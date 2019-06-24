Suspended PIC CEO denies interference with commission

Matshepo More's testimony got off to a slow start this morning, with commissioners questioning her on her role at the PIC, its memorandums of incorporation and the power dynamics during her time.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended acting CEO of the Public Investment Corporation, Matshepo More, has categorically denied having interfered in the work of the commission into the PIC.

More took the stand on Monday at the inquiry into impropriety at the PIC.

She was appointed acting CEO at the end of the last year after her controversial predecessor Dan Matjila was sacked.

Her stint was short lived, however, as she was suspended in March this year.

More's testimony got off to a slow start this morning, with commissioners questioning her on her role at the PIC, its memorandums of incorporation and the power dynamics during her time.

She listed for the commission the specific areas her testimony would cover and chief of these is the allegations that she interfered with the work of the commission.

“I categorically deny that I have done anything that interfered with or has the effect of interfering with the work of the commission.”

She sought to outline what happened before she was placed on precautionary suspension.

“On 8 March 2019 Ms Lindiwe Dlamini, acting executive head of legal, and I reported to the board of directors of the PIC that there were some staff members who indicated that the investigators of the commission requested them to provide statements in MS Word and that they were not comfortable with this request.”

More said all she did was propose to the board to appoint an external legal firm to assist employees on a voluntary basis in preparing their statements for the commission.