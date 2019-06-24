View all in Latest
Suspected mastermind of Ethiopia coup killed by govt forces

General Asamnew Tsige was killed near the Amhara capital of Bahir Dar, where the state governor was shot by his bodyguard on Saturday.

This file photo taken on 7 June 2019 shows Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (C-L) walks alongside Shams-Eddin Kabashi Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) spokesman (C-R) upon his arrival at Khartoum international airport on 7 June 2019. Picture: AFP
This file photo taken on 7 June 2019 shows Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (C-L) walks alongside Shams-Eddin Kabashi Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) spokesman (C-R) upon his arrival at Khartoum international airport on 7 June 2019. Picture: AFP
4 hours ago

PRETORIA - The suspected mastermind of the coup attempt in Ethiopia last Saturday has been killed by government forces.

General Asamnew Tsige was killed near the Amhara capital of Bahir Dar, where the state governor was shot by his bodyguard on Saturday.

Ethiopia's army chief was also killed by his bodyguard in the capital Addis Ababa as part of that plot.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on Ethiopians to unite against what he called "evil".

Ethiopia observed a day of mourning for the victims of the attempted coup.

There is resentment within the old power elite over reforms Ahmed had introduced since coming to power last year, including putting on trial military personnel accused of human rights violations during Ethiopia's hard-line undemocratic rule.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

