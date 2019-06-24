Sanef to probe ‘captured’ media houses

The editors group said the investigation was aimed at addressing the erosion of public trust, alleged decline of editorial independence and the large-scale retrenchments in newsrooms.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors’ Forum has launched an inquiry into media ethics to probe allegations that some media houses have been captured by politicians and corporate companies.

The editors group said the investigation was aimed at addressing the erosion of public trust, alleged decline of editorial independence and the large scale retrenchments in newsrooms.

The inquiry is set to be headed by retired judge Kathleen Satchwell.

Sanef's Glenda Daniels said the forum is committed to strengthening the journalism industry.

“The commission of inquiry is into all media houses. Some have said some media houses are captured and we can’t allow these allegations to hang in the air. We will have an inquiry to check what happened, how these stories happened and which processes took place.”

Sanef said there were allegations that factional politics were at play in newsrooms too, where journalists were being paid to forward agendas.