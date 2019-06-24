SAHRC to announce date for probe into WC gang violence
The commission said it was establishing the terms of reference for the inquiry that will look into systematic violence in townships.
CAPE TOWN – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) was set to announce the date for a probe on gang violence in the Western Cape.
The commission said it' was establishing the terms of reference for the inquiry that would look into systematic violence in townships.
About 2,000 people have died due to gang violence in the province since November last year.
The organisation's Chris Nissen said the aim of the probe was to get to the bottom of the violence and to understand where it stemmed from.
“What we’re looking at is to have a holistic approach and a societal approach to issues of crime and violence. And we’re starting in the Western Cape because, for years, it does appear there’s systemic violence that occurs.”
WATCH: SAHRC to probe township violence in the Western Cape
