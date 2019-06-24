Residents of Ikageng in Potch threaten to burn councillors’ houses

It's understood that residents are accusing the councillors of maladministration and corruption.

JOHANNESBURG – Residents of Ikageng near Potchefstroom are threatening to burn down the houses of three councillors in ward six.

Residents have blocked the entrances to houses belonging to the officials with burning tyres and are giving them an hour to vacate the houses.

Produce Thulo, the daughter of one of the councillors, says she fears for her mother's life and that of her eight-year-old son who is home with her.

“They were throwing garbage and burning tyres; it’s chaos, because just now they told us to leave in the next hour. And we’ve nowhere else to go and the police are not here to help us.”

Meanwhile, the police's Aafje Botma has undertaken to attend to Thulo's complaint.

“This fight I can’t confirm that, but there are some protests; not even a protest but people who are just standing there in groups and the police are monitoring, but nothing further has happened so far..”