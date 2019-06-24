Residents of Ikageng in Potch threaten to burn councillors’ houses

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Residents of Ikageng in Potch threaten to burn councillors’ houses

It's understood that residents are accusing the councillors of maladministration and corruption.

Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Residents of Ikageng near Potchefstroom are threatening to burn down the houses of three councillors in ward six.

It's understood that residents are accusing the councillors of maladministration and corruption.

Residents have blocked the entrances to houses belonging to the officials with burning tyres and are giving them an hour to vacate the houses.

Produce Thulo, the daughter of one of the councillors, says she fears for her mother's life and that of her eight-year-old son who is home with her.

“They were throwing garbage and burning tyres; it’s chaos, because just now they told us to leave in the next hour. And we’ve nowhere else to go and the police are not here to help us.”

Meanwhile, the police's Aafje Botma has undertaken to attend to Thulo's complaint.

“This fight I can’t confirm that, but there are some protests; not even a protest but people who are just standing there in groups and the police are monitoring, but nothing further has happened so far..”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA