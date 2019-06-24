Rand Water's planned maintenance on major pipeline gets under way

JOHANNESBURG – Rand Water said maintenance on a major pipeline was under way and contingency plans were in place to ensure the process ran smoothly.

Johannesburg residents were being urged to use water sparingly while technicians worked for two days from Monday.

Rand Water has warned that there could be low-pressure supply in some areas.

Spokesperson Justice Mohale said: “It’s all systems go. We’ve been planning this for quite some time and we’ve informed all our customers about this project.”

Meanwhile, residents were being urged do all they could to avoid a situation which could lead to reservoirs running dry during the maintenance.

The water utility would be installing a valve on the line running from Lethabo to the Vereeniging pumping station.

The City of Joburg said while the maintenance work was not expected to cause any unusual water interruptions, Rand Water said high lying areas and parts of Vereeniging would mostly be affected during the maintenance work over the next few days.

The city has advised residents not to panic as it would still be able to supply water from its reservoirs while work was under way.

The city has, however, cautioned residents against stocking up on water as this will drain the system.