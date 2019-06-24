Rand Water's planned maintenance on major pipeline gets under way

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Rand Water's planned maintenance on major pipeline gets under way

Johannesburg residents were being urged to use water sparingly, while technicians worked from Monday.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Rand Water said maintenance on a major pipeline was under way and contingency plans were in place to ensure the process ran smoothly.

Johannesburg residents were being urged to use water sparingly while technicians worked for two days from Monday.

Rand Water has warned that there could be low-pressure supply in some areas.

Spokesperson Justice Mohale said: “It’s all systems go. We’ve been planning this for quite some time and we’ve informed all our customers about this project.”

Meanwhile, residents were being urged do all they could to avoid a situation which could lead to reservoirs running dry during the maintenance.

The water utility would be installing a valve on the line running from Lethabo to the Vereeniging pumping station.

The City of Joburg said while the maintenance work was not expected to cause any unusual water interruptions, Rand Water said high lying areas and parts of Vereeniging would mostly be affected during the maintenance work over the next few days.

The city has advised residents not to panic as it would still be able to supply water from its reservoirs while work was under way.

The city has, however, cautioned residents against stocking up on water as this will drain the system.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA