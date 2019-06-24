Ramaphosa under investigation for R500k donation only – Public Protector
Busisiwe Mkhwebane said her investigation was focused on a donation amounting to just R500,000, and not R400 million.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has denied allegations that her office is investigating President Cyril Ramaphosa for alleged money laundering relating to donations exceeding R400 million for his ANC presidential campaign.
Mkhwebane told Eyewitness News on Monday her investigation was limited to a donation amounting just R500,000.
The Public Protector released a statement earlier on Monday, where she rubbished claims that she was formally asked to look into allegations of money laundering regarding Ramaphosa.
Her investigation followed a compliant by Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, who called for Mkhwebane to investigate whether Ramaphosa lied to Parliament when he initially said the money paid by Bosasa into a trust account was for services rendered by his son Andile.
The Sunday Times reported that Mkhwebane seized and looked at three bank accounts linked to Ramaphosa as she probed alleged money laundering to the tune of more than R400 million.
But the Public Protector’s spokesperson Oupa Segwale said that was not true.
He said the investigation into possible money laundering focused only on the R500,000 donation from Bosasa, as initially requested by the DA.
Despite the denials, the institution has indicated Mkhwebane had powers to widen the investigation if necessary to do so.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
