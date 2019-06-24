View all in Latest
Nobody has a right to make death threats, says ANC on Hofmeyr

The party’s Pule Mabe made the comments on Monday afternoon after laying a complaint of crimen injuria against controversial Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe, together with the party's legal advisor Krish Naidoo, lays a criminal complaint against Steve Hofmeyr with the South African Police Service, on 24 June 2019. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe, together with the party's legal advisor Krish Naidoo, lays a criminal complaint against Steve Hofmeyr with the South African Police Service, on 24 June 2019. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress said on Monday those who were unhappy with statements made by Zindzi Mandela had no right to make threats on her life.

The party’s Pule Mabe made the comments on Monday afternoon after laying a complaint of crimen injuria against controversial Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr.

The move follows a tweet Hofmeyr posted last week which was addressed to Mandela and the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Phumzile Van Damme.

Mabe said the ANC would always protect people’s constitutional rights.

“We know that there could have been others who were unhappy about the ambassador’s statements. Even so, whether you’re white or black you have no right to say so (make death threats).”

