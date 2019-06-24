Nobody has a right to make death threats, says ANC on Hofmeyr

The party’s Pule Mabe made the comments on Monday afternoon after laying a complaint of crimen injuria against controversial Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress said on Monday those who were unhappy with statements made by Zindzi Mandela had no right to make threats on her life.

Dear @zilevandamme and @ZindziMandela I'm a South African tax-paying citizen. Effectively, I AM

your boss. You WILL jump when I say so and you WILL ask how high. And when you come to take our lives&land, you WILL die. Our contract is that simple. And don't you forget it. — Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) June 18, 2019

The move follows a tweet Hofmeyr posted last week which was addressed to Mandela and the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Phumzile Van Damme.

Mabe said the ANC would always protect people’s constitutional rights.

“We know that there could have been others who were unhappy about the ambassador’s statements. Even so, whether you’re white or black you have no right to say so (make death threats).”