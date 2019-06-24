Nobody has a right to make death threats, says ANC on Hofmeyr
The party’s Pule Mabe made the comments on Monday afternoon after laying a complaint of crimen injuria against controversial Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress said on Monday those who were unhappy with statements made by Zindzi Mandela had no right to make threats on her life.
Dear @zilevandamme and @ZindziMandela I'm a South African tax-paying citizen. Effectively, I AM— Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) June 18, 2019
your boss. You WILL jump when I say so and you WILL ask how high. And when you come to take our lives&land, you WILL die. Our contract is that simple. And don't you forget it.
The move follows a tweet Hofmeyr posted last week which was addressed to Mandela and the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Phumzile Van Damme.
Mabe said the ANC would always protect people’s constitutional rights.
“We know that there could have been others who were unhappy about the ambassador’s statements. Even so, whether you’re white or black you have no right to say so (make death threats).”
Our national spokesperson @pulemabe and our legal advisor Cde krish Naidoo now giving statement to the @SAPoliceService in central JHB. #stevehofmeyr issued death threats against RSA's Ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane and DA MP Phumzile Van Damme. pic.twitter.com/Md7LHYU3c7— African National Congress (@MYANC) June 24, 2019
