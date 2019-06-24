No bail for Mpumalanga mom (25) accused of murdering her 4 children

Zinhle Maditla handed herself over to the police on 30 December last year after the decomposing bodies of her four children were discovered inside her house in Klarinet.

JOHANNESBURG - The 25-year-old mother accused of the murder of her four children was denied bail on Monday.

This came after she pleaded not guilty at the Witbank Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Mdumiseni Mavuso said: “The offence has induced shock in the community and garnered a lot of media attention. If she is granted bail, this would shake public trust in the justice system.”

Zinhle Maditla has been accused of killing her children using rat poison in Klarinet, Mpumalanga.

Her children were two girls, aged four and eight. She also had two boys, aged seven and 11 months.

