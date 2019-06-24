'Family joining': What our new court ruling means for refugees' families
The Western Cape High Court has handed down a ruling that will allow family members of asylum seekers to document themselves as dependents.
CAPE TOWN – A new court order seeks to cut the red tape for refugee families seeking asylum.
The Western Cape High Court on Monday handed down a ruling that will allow family members of asylum seekers to document themselves as dependents. This is likely to take place in process called “family joining”.
The Refugee Rights Unit at the University of Cape Town took the matter to court in 2016. The new court order means refugee families can be documented together, ensuring their rights to family unity and dignity in South Africa.
Popo Mfubu of the Refugee Rights Unit said many applicants experienced barriers when they tried to join their families in South Africa.
“This is an opportunity to document spouses, dependents and children in a way that is clear and consistent. There is a written policy that allows for them to be joined,” he said.
Wives, husbands, children and other dependents of asylum applicants and refugees were often left with no way to document themselves. Applicants will have to provide certain documents where possible, such as a marriage or birth certificates.
If there are serious doubts about the validity of a parent's claim over a child, Home Affairs can request a DNA test.
More in Local
-
Emfuleni water outage not related to maintenance project
-
EFF Student Command vows to hold demonstration over Mlungisi Madonsela probe
-
Nobody has a right to make death threats, says ANC on Hofmeyr
-
ANC lays criminal charges against Steve Hofmeyr for Van Damme, Mandela comments
-
Average dam levels in WC at 37% after rainfall
-
Drunk driver gets beaten with sjambok while trying to escape cops
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.