Mzansi Super League a welcome distraction after Proteas World Cup performance

Cricket South Africa has opened its register to receive applications from South African and overseas players (which includes both foreign overseas and Kolpak players) interested in participating in Mzansi Super League 2.0 (MSL 2.0).

CAPE TOWN - As cricket fans try to cope with the disaster that is the Proteas Cricket World Cup campaign in England and Wales, the return of the Mzansi Super League later this year may come as a welcome distraction from cricket’s current crisis.

The League will take place during the last quarter of 2019, with the teams assembling from 1 November and the tournament running through to the grand final on 16 December.

The closing date to register is 15 July.

Players should be available from 1 November 2019 until 17 December 2019.

Interested players will need to register by going to the CSA Website and accessing the registration process via the relevant Mzansi Super League registration link.

The CSA Board has unanimously approved the following rules and regulations for the competition:

There will be six competing teams and a total of 32 matches on a home and away basis;

Each team will have 16 players;

Each team will have a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 4 overseas players. Overseas players are defined either as foreign overseas or Kolpak players; and

Players will be centrally contracted by the League.

“The time is now right for us to register players who would like to participate in MSL 2.0,” commented CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe. “We are already in the process of securing the services of the foreign and South African marquee players for our six franchises. In addition, all our Standard Bank Proteas contracted players will, barring injury, be available for the full duration of the league.

“We can look back on a highly successful first edition of the MSL which will be further enhanced as we roll out MSL 2.0. We now have the MSL established as a league that has its own place in the global T20 calendar and compares favourably with the other major ones of its type. The quality of cricket produced was excellent and our six franchises are now well-established brands.

“From this exciting start and with more time available for the all-important planning process we can only go from strength to strength,” concluded Moroe.