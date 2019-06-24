'Life is shorter than you think,' says Franschhoek Pass rock fall survivor

Speaking to CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies, Mark Thackwray said he has been given a second chance to live.

CAPE TOWN - Capetonian Mark Thackwray had a narrow escape over the weekend after he found himself trapped in a life-threatening rock fall on Franschhoek Pass.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies, Thackwray said he believed he had been given a second chance to live.

He said as soon as the car came to a stop, all passengers ran as fast as they could as heavy rocks continued falling.

"When the first rock hit the car, it started spinning. It hit it so hard the back of the car lifted off the ground.

"This made me realise what's going on around me and what I have. Life is shorter than you think and it can end at any time."

Listen to the audio below for more.