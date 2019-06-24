From the village to a superstar: Sho Madjozi wins BET award

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

From the village to a superstar: Sho Madjozi wins BET award

The singer became the first South African female artist to bag the Best New International Act at the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday.

South African singer Sho Madjozi at the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles. Picture: @ShoMadjozi/Twitter.
South African singer Sho Madjozi at the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles. Picture: @ShoMadjozi/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sho Madjozi has won the Best New International Act at the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

In the category decided by fans, Madjozi beat the likes of Teniola Apata from Nigeria, Headie One from the UK and France’s Jok'Air and Nesly at Sunday’s event.

As she accepted the award, the Huku singer said: “My story is a testament that you can be from any village and any forgotten part of the world and you can still be a superstar. For girls that come from Limpopo, I just want to say you don’t have to change who you are, you can still be big.”

She made history in becoming the first South African female singer to bag the prestigious award.

She is famous for her Xitsonga-inspired lyrics, dance moves and colourful outfits.

Fans have taken to social media to celebrate her win.

Madjozi became the third SA artist to bag a BET award after Sjava won the Viewers' Choice: Best International Act Award at last year’s ceremony, while Black Coffee was the first South African to win a BET with the Best International Act: Africa award in 2016.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA