From the village to a superstar: Sho Madjozi wins BET award

The singer became the first South African female artist to bag the Best New International Act at the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Sho Madjozi has won the Best New International Act at the 2019 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

In the category decided by fans, Madjozi beat the likes of Teniola Apata from Nigeria, Headie One from the UK and France’s Jok'Air and Nesly at Sunday’s event.

As she accepted the award, the Huku singer said: “My story is a testament that you can be from any village and any forgotten part of the world and you can still be a superstar. For girls that come from Limpopo, I just want to say you don’t have to change who you are, you can still be big.”

You guys voted for me and we did it!!!!! THANK YOU 😭😭😭🙏🏽 Best new international act!! ⭐️ #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/9rZAFGKJ17 — #LimpopoChampionsLeague (@ShoMadjozi) June 24, 2019

She made history in becoming the first South African female singer to bag the prestigious award.

She is famous for her Xitsonga-inspired lyrics, dance moves and colourful outfits.

Fans have taken to social media to celebrate her win.

Sho Madjozi bags BET😍🙌 WOW — AFRICAN WOMEN ARISE ✊ (@Awa_Khiwe) June 24, 2019

So proud of Sho Madjozi 🥺 pic.twitter.com/v3VkcezF8b — tricky (@regobaloyi) June 24, 2019

Aint nothing better in these streets than Sho Madjozi baggin' best international act at the #BETAwards



Yo dream is valid! — Mphoza Shoogr (@KingShoogr) June 24, 2019

Huku

Huku

Congratulations Sho Madjozi on your Bet Award 🎊🎊🎊🎉🎉💐💐https://t.co/XsXmN1teDb — Tman Modjadji (@TmanMjaji) June 24, 2019

Sho Madjozi xi dume hi phone straight.



Congratulations #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/S9Xf4Sth9w — YOYO (@YoMonth) June 24, 2019

Most of us knew that Sho Madjozi

was going to bring that #BETAward2019 home! She is the brightest star in Mzansi right now, really made us all proud! Well done to the beautiful and talented lady! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #MondayMotivaton #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/onVbxE7yNK — NOKS | KAMAJIYA (@Noks_KaMajiya) June 24, 2019

Madjozi became the third SA artist to bag a BET award after Sjava won the Viewers' Choice: Best International Act Award at last year’s ceremony, while Black Coffee was the first South African to win a BET with the Best International Act: Africa award in 2016.