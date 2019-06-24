Emfuleni water outage not related to maintenance project
A 54-hour maintenance project was under way, but Rand water said there had been minimal disruption.
JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said water outages in several parts of Emfuleni had nothing to do with the shutdown of a pipeline.
A 54-hour maintenance project was under way, but Rand water said there had been minimal disruption.
It said water cuts in the area were due to a pipe burst and technicians were busy with repairs.
Rand Water's Eddie Singo said overall it only dropped 700 mega litres of water supply out of the 4,800 that it supplies daily.
“There is water in the system. There is one area where they’re experiencing challenges, that’s Emfuleni. This is due to a pipe burst and they’re working on it.”
Meanwhile, Rand Water has issued a call for Johannesburg residents to stop stockpiling water as it put strain on the system.
Singo said the situation could only worsen, if people continued to store large quantities of water.
“The stockpiling will get us into trouble. They are going to realise that they’re not running out of water. When things go back to normal, they’re just going to throw that water away.”
Timeline
More in Local
-
EFF Student Command vows to hold demonstration over Mlungisi Madonsela probe
-
'Family joining': What our new court ruling means for refugees' families
-
Nobody has a right to make death threats, says ANC on Hofmeyr
-
ANC lays criminal charges against Steve Hofmeyr for Van Damme, Mandela comments
-
Average dam levels in WC at 37% after rainfall
-
Drunk driver gets beaten with sjambok while trying to escape cops
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.