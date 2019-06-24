Emfuleni water outage not related to maintenance project

A 54-hour maintenance project was under way, but Rand water said there had been minimal disruption.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said water outages in several parts of Emfuleni had nothing to do with the shutdown of a pipeline.

It said water cuts in the area were due to a pipe burst and technicians were busy with repairs.

Rand Water's Eddie Singo said overall it only dropped 700 mega litres of water supply out of the 4,800 that it supplies daily.

“There is water in the system. There is one area where they’re experiencing challenges, that’s Emfuleni. This is due to a pipe burst and they’re working on it.”

Meanwhile, Rand Water has issued a call for Johannesburg residents to stop stockpiling water as it put strain on the system.

Singo said the situation could only worsen, if people continued to store large quantities of water.

“The stockpiling will get us into trouble. They are going to realise that they’re not running out of water. When things go back to normal, they’re just going to throw that water away.”