EFF Student Command vows to hold demonstration over Mlungisi Madonsela probe
The third year business administration student was shot outside the university’s Steve Biko campus in February when students clashed with private security guards.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Student Command at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) has promised to hold demonstrations at the institution until it launches an investigation into the shooting of student Mlungisi Madonsela.
He died in hospital.
In the aftermath of Madonsela’s death, the Durban University of Technology said in an effort to avoid duplication, it would not conduct its own investigation but would co-operate with the police.
But acting Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal Elaine Zungu said the NPA had to withdraw its case against the accused due to insufficient evidence.
Chairperson of the EFF student command Buntu Faku said students felt the justice system had failed them.
“The first thing they were supposed to do was to gather enough evidence. There were witnesses. They didn’t come or call any witnesses.”
Faku said students would stage protests at the university until it conducted its own investigation into the shooting.
