Drunk driver gets beaten with sjambok while trying to escape cops

The 27-year-old man from Bellville was stopped during a Ghost Squad operation on Sunday and tried to make a run for it.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A drunk driver’s attempt to evade arrest has backfired in Eerste River.

The 27-year-old man from Bellville was stopped during a Ghost Squad operation on Sunday and tried to make a run for it.

He jumped over a spiked wall and suffered cuts to his rib cage. The property owner then hit him with a sjambok.

Cape Town safety and security mayco member JP Smith said: “What would have been a straight drunk driving case has now turned into a resisting arrest case, but also a trespassing on private property charge, if the owner pursues the matter. I commend the traffic officer who didn’t give up.”

At least 63 other motorists were arrested for driving under the influence on Saturday and Sunday.

Metro police officers also impounded 60 minibus taxis and 43 sedan taxis over the past week.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

