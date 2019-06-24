DRIVEN: Mercedes-Benz A-Class A200

In dynamic and sport mode the car really comes into its own. The delivery of power will be sure to put a smile on your face, but also give you a hard time sticking to the speed limit.

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class is one of the best driving vehicles you’re likely to come across. The new-and-improved models have opened up the A-Class range to a younger market, especially considering that the older generation models were mostly seen as cars for moms.

Mercedes-Benz has really stepped up its game on this one – with performance and styling. On the highways, overtaking is a breeze whether you’re in automatic or manual mode. The take-off in eco-mode is slightly sluggish, but that would be expected. In dynamic and sport mode the car really comes into its own. The delivery of power will be sure to put a smile on your face, but also give you a hard time sticking to the speed limit. If you’d prefer a fully customised setup of your suspension, steering and engine power, you can adjust the settings as well, which really makes for a brilliant driving experience.

It's powered by a 1.3-litre engine which generates 120kW/250Nm, with a 7G DCT dual-clutch transmission. Fuel consumption figures are said to be 5.2-litre/100km in peak form, but realistic figures will see you reaching 6.8-litres to 7.3-litres/100km. Faster driving will see you head into the 7.5 to 8.0-litres/100km range.

The cockpit exceeds the expectations of what we expect from the German car manufacturer. The new dash has no conventional dials at all. For the purists who prefer speedometer and rev meter, worry not – you can have the traditional dials set up to your preference.

The new cockpit has highly configurable screen display called MBUX - ‘Mercedes Benz User Experience’. This includes two hi-res screens with running navigation, an onboard computer that will pair with your phone via bluetooth, radio connectivity and voice recognition for navigation and phone calls. Given the ‘disobedience’ in recent years from voice recognition, the MBUX was rather impressive – but we’re not at Tony Stark’s and Jarvis’s level, yet. The car does have ‘learning software’ so it might understand questions better with time. It also learns habits – so say you tend to switch from music to talk radio for the news at 5pm, it’ll start suggesting you do that after a while.

The cockpit is a great place to be. The ambient lighting really brings the car alive when the sun goes down. The high-res screen and coloured aircon vents and dashboard lighting make night-driving even more relaxing with an element of the dramatic.

Interaction between the steering-wheel and the on-board computer is a dream – once you get used to it. Two sets of steering-wheel controllers let the driver do anything on the screens. The driver or passenger can use a pad instead which is placed between the passenger and driver’s seats.

The general material quality is high, although the column stalks, which operate wipers, indicators and transmission selection, have a rather disappointing feel.

On a practical level, there is more than enough boot space to fit month-end groceries and school bags – with room to spare. For a trip away, there’s no need to worry. However, if you’re a tall person, travelling with three people in the backseat, leg and foot room will become a challenge.

The A200 comes in at R499,000 for the entry-level petrol version. This is along the same prices as cars in the same level from Volvo’s V40 and VW’s Golf 7 and BMW’s X1. The diesel model comes in at R 536,000.

The basic spec includes two seven-inch screens, connected navigation and voice activation, air, cruise, and autonomous braking that looks for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.

The sport and AMG lines include wheel, upholstery and body kit upgrades – which can make all the difference for some.

The executive pack gets you a 10.25-inch central display, folding dimming mirrors, heated seats plus self-parking. But if you want a sunroof, you’ve got to go the whole way for the 13-item bundle. Extras can put you back between R50,000 and R100,000 depending on which you choose.

The Mercedes-Benz has reinvented itself brilliantly and is well worth its weight in gold.

Images: EWN/Thomas Holder