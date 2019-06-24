View all in Latest
CWU to meet with MultiChoice with proposals to save jobs

The union, which represents workers at the pay-TV operator, has instead proposed that the employees be upskilled to avoid the jobs cuts.

Picture: Multichoice.
Picture: Multichoice.
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Communications Workers Union (CWU) said on Monday it hoped engagements with MultiChoice would lessen the impact of its restructuring plan that could affect over 2,000 workers.

* Over 2,000 jobs at risk as MultiChoice restructures business model

The union, which represents workers at the pay-TV operator, has instead proposed that employees be up-skilled to avoid the jobs cuts.

Last week, MultiChoice announced that it started talks with unions and employees at its call centres and walk-in centres.

The CWU said the retrenchments could be avoided if affected workers were trained more. The union’s general secretary Aubrey Chabalala said they would meet with the company on Wednesday to propose this solution.

Last week, MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela said the restructuring was due to the growth in digital service.

He said these channels accounted for 70% of their customer service contact, as opposed to the traditional mediums, including call centres.

