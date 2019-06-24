Cele: Cop killers should be tried for treason

Constable Nhlamulo Vukeya was shot and killed during an operation at the Nancefield Hostel in Soweto last Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said criminals who kill police should be tried for treason.

He made the comments after visiting the family of a slain police officer in Soweto on Sunday.

Constable Nhlamulo Vukeya was shot and killed during an operation at the Nancefield Hostel in Soweto on Thursday.

Cele reiterated that an attack on a police officer was an attack on the state.

He has conveyed his condolences to the family of the 28-year-old.

He said those found to be responsible, should not only be prosecuted for murder.

“In many countries that’s what happens, you kill a police officer, you’re tried for treason and not just murder.”

Cele said this could see the number of police killings declining.

Constable Vukeya would be buried next weekend.