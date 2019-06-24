Casa Corona: It’s all about beautiful people and sunsets
As temperatures peaked around 15 degrees Celsius, fans were treated to a variety of food stalls, mini-lessons on photography and basics class on how to make Corona-infused cocktails.
JOHANNESBURG - The first-ever Casa Corona festival has brought some warmth for fans with an amazing lineup of activities.
The three-day event, which translated into English means 'The home of Corona', took place at the Nirox Sculpture Park in Krugersdorp from Friday to Sunday.
The fun started when Corona announced that there were no tickets for sale. All fans had to do was to capture how they were enjoying and celebrating winter sunsets and post them on social media. From there, winners were selected and awarded with entry to the coolest winter sunset-capturing moment over the three days.
Friday saw, among others, chef Nti treating attendees to some Latin American-fusion inspired dishes. Saturday brought an outdoor movie experience and on Sunday, the vocally gifted Mpho Sebina was once again there to warm up the crowd with a silent concert (this involves the sound being listened to via wireless headphones).
Corona brand manager Sifiso Pule said they strategically kicked off the event on the shortest day of the year, marking a countdown to warmer days: "We wanted to encourage people... that just because it's winter it doesn't mean you can't come out and enjoy the sunset."
He said Casa Corona saw such a warm reception from fans that they were planning to take it to other cities.
"We've got Corona sunsets in Durban coming up... And other exciting announcements lined up for this week. So if people are crying out for Casa, it will come back."
If the Krugersdorp festival was anything to go by, then the Durban and Cape Town instalments of Casa Corona should prove to be even better. Dates for other cities would be announced in due course
It's the last day of #CasaCorona and the people are here to have fun. #FindYourSunset @CoronaAfrica WT pic.twitter.com/crflXvcxgE— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) June 23, 2019
#CasaCorona a few activities have been taking place today including a mixology class. And the sun seems to be setting nicely. #FindYourSunset @CoronaAfrica pic.twitter.com/4EP95GCG1a— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) June 23, 2019
#CasaCorona it's an outdoor silent concert with @Mpho_Neo_Sebina. #FindYourSunset @CoronaAfrica pic.twitter.com/yCdlSNAIFz— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) June 23, 2019
#CasaCorona magical vocals still gracing the stage @Mpho_Neo_Sebina. @CoronaAfrica #FindYourSunset pic.twitter.com/EcP1p73lvM— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) June 23, 2019
Sunshine. Check. Beautiful People. Check. #FindyourSunset #CasaCorona pic.twitter.com/4K3sHay263— CoronaAfrica (@CoronaAfrica) June 23, 2019
Showing you how to capture the perfect sunset on a lovely Sunday Afternoon. Bliss. #FindyourSunset #CasaCorona pic.twitter.com/aXYhvqG5lM— CoronaAfrica (@CoronaAfrica) June 23, 2019
Our Food Curator @ChefNTI, brings you Latin American fusion-inspired dishes. #FindYourSunset #CasaCorona pic.twitter.com/1HBJwC73RR— CoronaAfrica (@CoronaAfrica) June 21, 2019
