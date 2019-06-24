View all in Latest
Cameroon face inquiry and possible action after England defeat

The ill-tempered match included an incident where Cameroon defender Augustine Ejangue spat on the arm of England forward Toni Duggan.

The Fifa Women's World Cup trophy on display ahead of the draw for the 2019 Women's World Cup in Paris on 8 December 2018. Picture: AFP
The Fifa Women's World Cup trophy on display ahead of the draw for the 2019 Women's World Cup in Paris on 8 December 2018. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

PARIS - Cameroon face an inquiry and possible disciplinary action from soccer authorities after a series of incidents in their 3-0 defeat by England in the last 16 of the women’s World Cup on Sunday.

Cameroon players furiously protested refereeing decisions and twice delayed the game while appearing to consider leaving the contest.

The ill-tempered match also included an incident where Cameroon defender Augustine Ejangue spat on the arm of England forward Toni Duggan. Fifa’s disciplinary body is likely to look, as part of its routine reviews of matches, at some of the incidents while Isha Johansen, the chair of the women’s football committee for the African Football Confederation (CAF) said her body will be opening an inquiry.

“Whilst remaining proud of our African teams that participated in the Fifa Women’s World Cup, yesterday’s match between England and Cameroon reflected badly, not only on African women’s football but African football on the whole,” said Johansen, who is also president of the Sierra Leone Football Association.

“It is an issue which will be addressed and dealt with at the appropriate levels of governance,” she added in a statement. Fifa did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

England manager Phil Neville has heavily criticised the behaviour of his side’s opponents.

“I am completely and utterly ashamed of the opposition,” said the former Manchester United player.

“If that was my team - and it will never be any of my players - they would never play for England again. Those images are going out worldwide about how to act, the young girls playing all over the world that are seeing that behaviour. For me, it’s not right,” he added.

Cameroon coach Alain Djeumfa pointed the finger at the referee, calling the 3-0 defeat a “miscarriage of justice”.

