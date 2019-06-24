Bail application in Westbury murder case to resume

Leaders of a gang unit in Westbury Leroy Brown and Christopher Charles, together with a police officer Wynand Steyn, were seeking bail in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

JOHANNESBURG – The bail application in the Westbury murder case was set to resume on Monday morning with all suspect now in custody.

Leaders of a gang unit in Westbury Leroy Brown and Christopher Charles, together with a police officer Wynand Steyn, were seeking bail in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

They were accused of taking part in a drive-by shooting that left Reagan Jacobs dead and two others wounded and using a police vehicle during the commissioning of the crime.

The investigating officer in the case Vincent Saunders was questioned at length last week with the defence trying to establish from him how he concluded that Brown, known as Finch, and Charles, who's referred to as Pitso, were members of a gang called Varados.

Saunders told the court members of the gang had a tattoo that identifies them as members.

But he couldn't explain why Finch had no such tattoo on his hands or anywhere on his body and was the alleged leader of the gang.

The bail hearing would continue on Monday and it was still unclear when the decision of either granting or denying the three bail would be made.