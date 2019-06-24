Average dam levels in WC at 37% after rainfall

Weekend rainfall will continue to have an impact over the coming weeks, as water continues to flow to dams from catchment areas.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape’s average dam level has increased slightly to 37%.

Weekend rainfall will continue to have an impact over the coming weeks, as water continues to flow to dams from catchment areas.

Theewaterskloof, the biggest dam in the province, is at 41.4%. At this time last year, it was 29.8%.

Provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan said rainfall was significant over the weekend.

“We saw an area, like Rawsonville, record up to 77mm of rain over the weekend. That’s quite significant. We hope for further wet and colder days in the days and weeks to come.”