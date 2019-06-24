Another week, another murder in Bonteheuwel

This year, the area of Bonteheuwel has averaged four days between murders.

CAPE TOWN - Not a week goes by without a murder in Bonteheuwel, with an average of four days between killings this year.

In the latest incident, a man’s body was discovered in the area on Monday morning.

At least 40 people were murdered in the community since the start of the year. As a result, 100 municipal law enforcement officers were expected to be deployed to the area from July.

The long list of Bonteheuwel murder victims now includes Sharief Cader, whose body was found along Loganberry and Medlar roads on Monday.

The police’s Nolonwabo Tshengu said they were investigating.

“Police are investigating a case of murder following the discovery of a body. The victim was found with gunshot wounds to the head. Police detectives are following leads to bring the perpetrators to book.”

A woman was shot dead at a house in the same community over the weekend. Another woman was seriously wounded in this attack. It's understood they were sleeping when a gunman stormed into their home and opened fire.

The motives for both shootings have yet to be determined.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)