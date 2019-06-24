ANC lays crimen injuria complaint against Steve Hofmeyr
The move follows a tweet Steve Hofmeyr posted last week, which was addressed to South African’s ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela and the Democratic Alliance’s Phumzile van Damme.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress has laid a criminal complaint of crimen injuria against Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr.
The move follows a tweet Hofmeyr posted last week, which was addressed to South African’s ambassador to Denmark Zinzi Mandela and the Democratic Alliance’s Phumzile van Damme.
Dear @zilevandamme and @ZindziMandela I'm a South African tax-paying citizen. Effectively, I AM— Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) June 18, 2019
your boss. You WILL jump when I say so and you WILL ask how high. And when you come to take our lives&land, you WILL die. Our contract is that simple. And don't you forget it.
The ANC’s Pule Mabe said: “Police have assured us that we’ll receive the case number in the next few hours. The ANC subscribes to the rule of law and we have a Constitution that protects life.”
Our national spokesperson @pulemabe and our legal advisor Cde krish Naidoo now giving statement to the @SAPoliceService in central JHB. #stevehofmeyr issued death threats against RSA's Ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane and DA MP Phumzile Van Damme. pic.twitter.com/Md7LHYU3c7— African National Congress (@MYANC) June 24, 2019
In a statement released on Wednesday, the ANC described Hofmeyr's comments as "racist" and "inhumane".
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
