ANC lays crimen injuria complaint against Steve Hofmeyr

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress has laid a criminal complaint of crimen injuria against Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr.

The move follows a tweet Hofmeyr posted last week, which was addressed to South African’s ambassador to Denmark Zinzi Mandela and the Democratic Alliance’s Phumzile van Damme.

Dear @zilevandamme and @ZindziMandela I'm a South African tax-paying citizen. Effectively, I AM

your boss. You WILL jump when I say so and you WILL ask how high. And when you come to take our lives&land, you WILL die. Our contract is that simple. And don't you forget it. — Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) June 18, 2019

The ANC’s Pule Mabe said: “Police have assured us that we’ll receive the case number in the next few hours. The ANC subscribes to the rule of law and we have a Constitution that protects life.”

Our national spokesperson @pulemabe and our legal advisor Cde krish Naidoo now giving statement to the @SAPoliceService in central JHB. #stevehofmeyr issued death threats against RSA's Ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane and DA MP Phumzile Van Damme. pic.twitter.com/Md7LHYU3c7 — African National Congress (@MYANC) June 24, 2019

In a statement released on Wednesday, the ANC described Hofmeyr's comments as "racist" and "inhumane".

