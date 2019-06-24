Almost 500 inmates die in SA prisons each year - JICS
A total of 1,495 natural deaths occurred between 2015 and 2018; with most inmates dying from Tuberculosis and HIV/Aids.
CAPE TOWN – The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services has found that close to 500 inmates die in prisons across the country each year.
The JICS has released the latest numbers recorded between 2015 and 2018.
A total of 1,495 natural deaths occurred over this period; with most inmates dying from Tuberculosis and HIV/Aids.
A further 28 unnatural deaths and 78 suicides were recorded across the 243 correctional services centres in the nation.
The group's Professor Mohlaba said: “When we looked at the natural deaths, we noticed that Gauteng had the highest numbers, followed by KwaZulu-Natal. Gauteng as well has the highest population of inmates and then followed by KZN as well. So, those two provinces had the highest numbers.”
Popular in Local
-
Soweto residents' electricity bill surpasses R18 billion
-
Confusion on scope of Public Protector probe into CR17 campaign donation
-
Unions opposed to MultiChoice planned job cuts
-
Taxi crash on M1 kills one person
-
'Life is shorter than you think,' says Franschhoek Pass rock fall survivor
-
‘Alarming issues’ already discovered amid Alex Renewal Project probe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.