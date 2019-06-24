Almost 500 inmates die in SA prisons each year - JICS

A total of 1,495 natural deaths occurred between 2015 and 2018; with most inmates dying from Tuberculosis and HIV/Aids.

CAPE TOWN – The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services has found that close to 500 inmates die in prisons across the country each year.

The JICS has released the latest numbers recorded between 2015 and 2018.

A total of 1,495 natural deaths occurred over this period; with most inmates dying from Tuberculosis and HIV/Aids.

A further 28 unnatural deaths and 78 suicides were recorded across the 243 correctional services centres in the nation.

The group's Professor Mohlaba said: “When we looked at the natural deaths, we noticed that Gauteng had the highest numbers, followed by KwaZulu-Natal. Gauteng as well has the highest population of inmates and then followed by KZN as well. So, those two provinces had the highest numbers.”