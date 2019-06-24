‘Alarming issues’ already discovered amid Alex Renewal Project probe

Questions have been asked about where a reported R1.3 billion for the renewal project ended up.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said the city's development agency has been responsible for the Alexandra Renewal Project.

The project has been under the spotlight amid allegations of misappropriation of funds and corruption after protests over housing in Alexandra.

Mashaba said a forensic investigation was under way to find out what happened to the funds and it had already discovered alarming issues related to the project.

The mayor said they took a decision to close the project due to a lack of financial assistance.

“Wait until the investigation is done, we’ve already presented to the Human Right Commission and you’ll see soon this matter is going to be discussed in Parliament like we discussed the Nkandla matter.”

I NEVER BENEFITTED

On Sunday, Gauteng MEC for Human Settlement Lebogang Maile maintained that he never benefited from the Alex Renewal Project.

The project was launched by former President Thabo Mbeki in 2001.

Maile confirmed he had opened a case against Economic Freedom Fighters Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego.

The MEC opened the case after Mashego publicly said he benefited from the project, saying the accusation was wrong.

"I told you that I've never worked for the Alexandra Renewal Project, so how on Earth will I benefit from it?"

Maile further said there was no R1.3 billion paid out in the first place.