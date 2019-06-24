6.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Indonesia's Papua
The quake hit about 240 kilometres west of the town of Abepura in Papua province at 10:05 am local time, at a depth of 21 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.
JAKARTA – A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Papua, in eastern Indonesia, on Monday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued.
The quake hit about 240 kilometres west of the town of Abepura in Papua province at 10:05 am local time, at a depth of 21 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.
There were no immediate reports of casualties after the earthquake.
A shallower 6.3-magnitude hit the area last week, but the damage was not extensive.
Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.
Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island killed more than 2,200 with a thousand more-declared missing.
On 26 December 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck Aceh province, causing a tsunami and killing more than 170,000.
Popular in World
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.