15 killed in two 'terrorist' attacks on Burkina villages - minister
The gunmen attacked the villages of Sagho and Toekodogo, in the Barsalogho district, on Saturday, Sy said in a statement, describing them as members of 'armed terrorist groups'.
OUAGADOUGOU - Two attacks by "armed terrorists" on villages in northern Burkina Faso left 15 people dead, the country's Defence Minister Cheriff Sy said Monday.
The gunmen attacked the villages of Sagho and Toekodogo, in the Barsalogho district, on Saturday, Sy said in a statement, describing them as members of "armed terrorist groups".
"These attacks unfortunately caused the death of 15 people, 13 of them in Sagho and two in Toekodogo," he said. The attackers also set fire to three shops and around 10 motorcycles.
Once alerted, soldiers and members of the security forces were deployed who put the assailants to flight, Sy added.
Burkina Faso has suffered from increasingly frequent and deadly attacks attributed to a number of jihadist groups, including the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM) and Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.
More than 1,000 people have fled their homes because of the unrest in the region, finding refuge in the capital Ouagadougou, in the centre of the country.
The north of the former French colony, near the borders with Mali and Niger, has been particularly hard hit. The raids began in 2015 in the north before spreading to Ouagadougou and other regions, notably in the east.
The attacks have killed more than 460 people, according to an AFP tally.
Inter-communal violence, often aggravated by the jihadist violence, has added to the insecurity.
Last Tuesday, a jihadist attack in Belehede, in the northern province of Soum, claimed 17 lives.
In May, Burkina Faso's armed forces launched a major operation in the Sahel region in the north and centre-north of the country to try to crack down on the jihadist threat.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe declares interim RTGS dollar its sole legal currency
-
'Poverty is no excuse': Auma Obama aims to empower youth in Africa
-
Zimbabwe wants ivory ban lifted so it can sell $600-mln stockpile
-
Armed robbers get away with 500 loaves of bread in Zim - state media
-
Ethiopia's army chief, 3 others killed in failed regional coup
-
MDC announces new appointments to top leadership
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.