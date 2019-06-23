Zondo slam police for not following up on Babadi Tlatsana’s intimidation case
Tlatsana said she doesn't know what is stalling the police because she provided them with recordings of deaths threats made against her to the Hawks.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo expressed concern that there's been no progress in the case that North West businesswoman Babadi Tlatsana reported to the police in 2017.
Tlatsana testified at the commission that in early 2017 she opened a case with the police after she was threatened by an unknown man for allegedly refusing to continue paying SA Express manager Brian van Wyk.
This was in relation to millions that Tlatsana's company Koroneka received irregularly from the North West government.
The money was allegedly to pay various politicians within the ANC.
Tlatsana said she doesn't know what is stalling the police because she provided them with recordings of deaths threats made against her to the Hawks in Potchefstroom but to date nothing has been done.
“I gave the recording to the Mafikeng police station but up to today I haven’t heard anything.”
Zondo was shocked by this and asked the legal team to follow up.
“Threats of this nature are serious and if someone goes to the police to open a case and a year goes by without the police saying anything is unacceptable.”
The chair said it's unacceptable that there's no progress in a case reported two years ago.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
