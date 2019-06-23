SAHRC to launch investigation into systematic violence in communities

Since November last year, around 2,000 people have reportedly been killed in gang-related violence.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said it's establishing the terms of reference for an investigation into systematic violence in several communities.

Last week, the Western Cape MEC of Community Safety Albert Fritz met with Police Minister Bheki Cele to discuss the killings.

The Human Rights Commission’s Chris Nissen said they plan to get to the root of the violence.

“What we are looking at, is to have a holistic approach to crime and violence and we’re starting off in the Western Cape because for years it does appear that there is systemic violence that occurs [there]. But we [also] want to look at it from different approaches, in terms of what the crime generators are.”

