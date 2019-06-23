RTMC: We’ll have safer roads if every officer does their job properly

-
Eradicate illegal guns, crime in KZN, IFP urges policePolitics
-
11 dead as plane crashes in Hawaii, believed during skydiving tripWorld
-
Babadi Tlatsana tells state capture commission why she donated R1m to the ANCPolitics
-
Damages caused by fire at Springs hospital estimated at nearly R80kLocal
-
Homecare nurse, 3 accomplices slapped hefty sentences for murdering woman (81)Local
-
1 woman fatally shot, another injured in Cape TownLocal
-
Busani Ngcaweni: Sona and the cultural Iconography of slayingOpinion
-
Eradicate illegal guns, crime in KZN, IFP urges policePolitics
-
Babadi Tlatsana tells state capture commission why she donated R1m to the ANCPolitics
-
Damages caused by fire at Springs hospital estimated at nearly R80kLocal
-
Homecare nurse, 3 accomplices slapped hefty sentences for murdering woman (81)Local
-
1 woman fatally shot, another injured in Cape TownLocal
Popular Topics
-
Eradicate illegal guns, crime in KZN, IFP urges policePolitics
-
Babadi Tlatsana tells state capture commission why she donated R1m to the ANCPolitics
-
I was told Supra Mahumapelo wanted to kill me, witness tells Zondo commissionLocal
-
SA Express subcontractor at Zondo commission: I was used for shady dealingsLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Babadi Tlatsana continues testimonyPolitics
-
IFP’s Hlengwa vows to serve with integrity, diligence as Scopa chairPolitics
Popular Topics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No magic in president’s sober SonaOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas face cold new dawnOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA should learn from Brazil about how to tackle ‘hidden hunger’Opinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Zindzi's tweets, much ado about littleOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: To be young, willing but blackOpinion
Popular Topics
-
SA Express subcontractor at Zondo commission: I was used for shady dealingsLocal
-
Busa demands time frame on plans for Eskom from RamaphosaBusiness
-
Huawei files lawsuit against US Commerce Department over seized equipmentBusiness
-
Rand inches back up in wake of Ramaphosa speech, stocks slideBusiness
-
Over 2,000 jobs at risk as MultiChoice restructures business modelBusiness
-
Money-laundering watchdog to clamp down on cryptocurrenciesWorld
Popular Topics
Lotto results: Saturday, 22 June 2019
-
Halle Berry's home broken intoLifestyle
-
Khloe Kardashian would have fought for Tristan ThompsonLifestyle
-
Cardi B indicted over strip club altercationLifestyle
-
Nicki Minaj married?Lifestyle
-
Jumpin' Jack Flash Jagger back on stage after heart surgeryLifestyle
-
Indonesian YouTube stars get chance for university placeLifestyle
-
Penelope Cruz is 'angry' about the 'taboo' surrounding menopauseLifestyle
-
Dame Judi Dench slams 'cruel' dog meat festivalLifestyle
-
19 dummies found in dog’s stomachLifestyle
-
Cricket SA CEO Moroe: World Cup tough on Proteas because it’s a mental gameSport
-
South Africa in search of Daddy HundredSport
-
Brumbies gallop into Super Rugby semisSport
-
Canes overcome valiant Bulls to reach the final 4Sport
-
Desiree Ellis’ best moment during the FIFA Women's CupSport
-
Malinga's 'basic plan' confounds England in dramatic World Cup clashSport
-
De Kock urges South Africa to keep calm as World Cup pressure mountsSport
-
Proteas' Ngidi set to return for NZ clashSport
-
Shakib smashes century as Bangladesh sink West IndiesSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
Adaptability helped me thrive against Pakistan – ShankarSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
Popular Topics
-
19 dummies found in dog’s stomachLifestyle
-
Steve Hofmeyr's recent controversiesLocal
-
Everything you need to know from Sona 2019Politics
-
'This is no time to dream' - Politicians react to Ramaphosa's SonaPolitics
-
The moment a Khoisan praise singer ushered in President RamaphosaPolitics
-
Marilyn Monroe's Seven Year Itch gets snatchedLifestyle
-
Bonang adds film producer to list of accomplishmentsLifestyle
-
Floyd Shivambu: The EFF has never disrupted ParliamentPolitics
-
Duduzane Zuma judgment set for 12 JulyLocal
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
- Sun
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 1°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 0°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 10°C
RTMC: We’ll have safer roads if every officer does their job properly
Six traffic officials including police officers were arrested after an investigation found the officials accepted bribes in Mpumalanga.
JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says it hopes the arrests of six law enforcement officers on corruption charges in Mpumalanga will send a strong message to other officials to stop illegal activities.
The traffic officials including police officers were arrested over the weekend following an investigation by the Hawks together with the traffic anti-corruption unit.
It's alleged the officials accepted bribes on the provinces roads during the 2018/19 festive period.
Mpumalanga was identified as having some of the top hazardous routes in the country contributing to a high number of road fatalities.
The RTMC's Simon Zwane said, “If every officer does their job properly, we can have safer roads. That’s why we must deal with those who break the law.”
Timeline
-
Government to assist families of Limpopo crash victims6 days ago
-
Corruption Watch report: Bribery leads complaints against cops9 days ago
-
Easter road blocks to continue on major routes across SA, says RTMC62 days ago
-
Returning Easter holidaymakers urged to drive cautiously as heavy rain predicted62 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Babadi Tlatsana tells state capture commission why she donated R1m to the ANC2 hours ago
-
I was told Supra Mahumapelo wanted to kill me, witness tells Zondo commission17 hours ago
-
First Khoisan praise singer at Sona labelled a conmanone day ago
-
Weather conditions wreak havoc on Western Cape roads18 hours ago
-
FNB clarifies 'mystery money' in customers' accounts4 days ago
-
Why MultiChoice will be cutting jobsone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.