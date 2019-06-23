View all in Latest
RTMC: We’ll have safer roads if every officer does their job properly

Six traffic officials including police officers were arrested after an investigation found the officials accepted bribes in Mpumalanga.

Law enforcement officers operate a roadblock on the N3 Marianhill Toll Plaza. Picture: @TrafficRTMC/Twitter
Law enforcement officers operate a roadblock on the N3 Marianhill Toll Plaza. Picture: @TrafficRTMC/Twitter
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says it hopes the arrests of six law enforcement officers on corruption charges in Mpumalanga will send a strong message to other officials to stop illegal activities.

The traffic officials including police officers were arrested over the weekend following an investigation by the Hawks together with the traffic anti-corruption unit.

It's alleged the officials accepted bribes on the provinces roads during the 2018/19 festive period.

Mpumalanga was identified as having some of the top hazardous routes in the country contributing to a high number of road fatalities.

The RTMC's Simon Zwane said, “If every officer does their job properly, we can have safer roads. That’s why we must deal with those who break the law.”

