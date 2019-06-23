-
NC man arrested while trying to sell fake diamonds to appear in court
The Hawks received a tip-off and apprehended the man, confiscating the counterfeits.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested for attempting to sell fake diamonds in the Northern Cape.
The man who tried to sell the diamonds for R40,000 was arrested on Friday.
The Hawks received a tip-off and apprehended the man, confiscating the counterfeits.
The Hawks' Nomthandazo Mnisi said: “The provincial head of the Hawks has cautioned the public to refrain from illegal trading because it is crime punishable by law.”
The 37-year old suspect is expected to appear in Springbok Magistrate on Monday on charges of alleged illegal possession of fake diamonds and fraud.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
