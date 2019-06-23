MEC Maile: I never benefited from Alex Renewal Project
Questions have been asked about where a reported R1.3 billion for the renewal project ended up.
ALEXANDRA - Gauteng MEC for Human Settlement Lebogang Maile maintained that he never benefited from the Alex Renewal Project.
Maile was addressing the media in Alexandra on Sunday.
The project was launched by former President Thabo Mbeki in 2001.
#arp.Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Lebogang Maile insists he never benefited from the Alex Renewal Project.EN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 23, 2019
Maile confirmed he had opened a case against Economic Freedom Fighters Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego.
The MEC opened the case after Mashego publicity said Maile benefited from the renewal project, saying the accusation was wrong.
"I told you that I've never worked for the Alexandra Renewal Project, so how on Earth will I benefit from it?"
Maile further said there was no one R1.3 billion paid out in the first place.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
