MEC Maile: I never benefited from Alex Renewal Project

Questions have been asked about where a reported R1.3 billion for the renewal project ended up.

Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Lebogang Maile. Picture: @GP_DHS/Twitter
48 minutes ago

ALEXANDRA - Gauteng MEC for Human Settlement Lebogang Maile maintained that he never benefited from the Alex Renewal Project.

Maile was addressing the media in Alexandra on Sunday.

Questions have been asked about where a reported R1.3 billion for the renewal project ended up.

The project was launched by former President Thabo Mbeki in 2001.

Maile confirmed he had opened a case against Economic Freedom Fighters Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego.

The MEC opened the case after Mashego publicity said Maile benefited from the renewal project, saying the accusation was wrong.

"I told you that I've never worked for the Alexandra Renewal Project, so how on Earth will I benefit from it?"

Maile further said there was no one R1.3 billion paid out in the first place.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

