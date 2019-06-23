View all in Latest
Major summit commences in Zim on how to use wildlife resources in Africa

The three-day summit is being attended by hundreds of delegates from more than 30 countries and comes just days after a mass poisoning of vultures in neighbouring Botswana.

FILE: A female elephant and her calf in the Tembe Elephant Park Foundation 27 September 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: A female elephant and her calf in the Tembe Elephant Park Foundation 27 September 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
2 hours ago

HARARE - A major summit began on Sunday in the resort town of Victoria Falls, in Zimbabwe, to discuss how to use wildlife resources to turn around African economies.

The three-day summit is being attended by hundreds of delegates from more than 30 countries and comes just days after a mass poisoning of vultures in neighbouring Botswana.

This isn’t going to be a comfortable summit for all. Zimbabwe’s Environment Minister Prisca Mupfumira said Zimbabwe would lobby for a relaxation of the ivory trade.

Zimbabwe is sitting on a $300-million stockpile of ivory and said that if it could sell this there’d be more money for conservation activities.

But the country is prevented from doing so by a cites ban.

Zimbabwe is supported in its bid to resume trading in ivory by some of its neighbours, including Botswana and Zambia.

The ivory issue could overshadow other key environmental concerns facing the region, such as Thursday’s mass poisoning of 537 vultures by elephant poachers in Botswana, one of the biggest mass killings of these critically-endangered birds on record.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

