Lamola instructs correctional services to probe inmates doing drugs in KZN
Lamola asked correctional services to report which officials were on duty and whether they had been subjected to any disciplinary action.
JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has instructed correctional services officials to urgently investigate after footage emerged of prison inmates doing drugs and being handed weapons.
Two videos have emerged and were traced to the Durban Westville correctional facility.
The ministry's Chrispin Phiri said: “The minister said this report must be made available as soon as possible. He also emphasized the fact that we are not a lawless state and moreover, institutions that are meant to rehabilitate inmates cannot be a hive of lawlessness.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
