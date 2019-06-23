View all in Latest
KZN police: No answers yet on foetus found in FlySafair plane

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.

FILE: A FlySafair plane. Picture: @FlySafair/Twitter.
FILE: A FlySafair plane. Picture: @FlySafair/Twitter.
one hour ago

WARNING: Please note the following story may be disturbing to sensitive readers.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police say investigations are still in the early stages following the discovery of foetus on a FlySafair aircraft.

It's understood technical crew members made the grim finding while cleaning the waste management system before flying out to Johannesburg on Friday.

Passengers were asked to disembark, and management arranged for travellers to take another aircraft.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.

The police's Thembeka Mbele said, “There are no arrests and we are still investigating.”

FLYSAFAIR STAFF TO RECEIVE COUNSELLING

Meanwhile, FlySafair said technical crew members who discovered the foetus would receive trauma counselling.

The plane’s Kirby Gordon said, “We have a counsellor on staff who we maintain in case anything happens. Mental health is very important given the business we are in. The staff will receive counselling.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

