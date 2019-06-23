Hitting the ground running, Patricia De Lille to cut costs in her department
De Lille clear that she would not be entertaining any requests for new furniture for parliamentary villages, offices and ministerial homes.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille looks set to implement some cost-cutting measures in her department.
The City Press newspaper reported that de Lille used last week's Cabinet sitting to make it clear that she would not be entertaining any requests for new furniture for parliamentary villages, offices and ministerial homes.
The newspaper said she raised concerns about the need to cut costs and believes a lot of money can be saved if the furniture is repaired instead of replaced.
Earlier this year, it was revealed that the department had spent R46 million on ministerial homes in Cape Town and Pretoria.
The minister revealed before the State of the Nation Address that her department had been able to cut expenditure from R2.3 million to R500,000.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
